Panasonic wants to be a mobile network operator

Over at MWC, Panasonic has announced that it will launch its own MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) service, one which will allow its business devices to connect with the M2M (machine-to-machine) cloud.

The first product from the Japanese consumer electronics giant to utilise that network will be the Nubo, a 4G monitoring camera that is squarely aimed at businesses.

Panasonic didn't say who was providing it with the network infrastructure and didn't provide any details regarding costs (either fixed or per gigabyte).

One leading European supermarket is rumoured to be testing the technology and Cardiff University is using Panasonic's MVNO network to control its projectors.

Using 3G or 4G increases uptime and can cut power consumption (and therefore total cost of ownership) significantly.

Yesterday also saw another tech giant announcing its intention to launch an MVNO at MWC. Google, however, will likely target consumers rather than focus on the B2B market.