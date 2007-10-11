BT Aqua gives you phone features galore

BT today launched the BT Aqua handset.

The BT Aqua DECT phone includes a caller ID function, and is able to store up to 250 of your closest family and friends' phone numbers. It can also send and receive text messages, and is fully GAP-enabled - meaning that up to five handsets can be used from just one base unit.

Can go anywhere around the house

It has a location-free base so that you can place it anywhere around the house, and you'll also be able to copy the details from your phone book from one handset to another.

"The vibrant colours [of the BT Aqua] will appeal to both kids and adults, and the extensive name and numbers list will make calling and texting quick and easy," said Ben Bailey, senior devices manager at BT Retail.

"The Aqua's caller ID - and the fact that it can hold details of your last 30 calls - is important for parental control. Now the whole family can enjoy the home phone experience easily and safely," Bailey added.

BT Aqua is available now for £60.