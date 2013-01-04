ZTE P945 set to pack a monster 5.7-inch display

The ZTE P945 is set to be another high-end device from the Chinese manufacturer keen to establish itself as a proper smartphone firm and not a budget-oriented company.

Details and an image of the P945 popped up on the Evleaks Twitter feed, revealing a super-sized handset sporting a 5.7in 720p display, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 8MP camera and 3000mAh battery.

We can't be sure this is an official phone, but Evleaks has a relatively strong track record when it comes to uncovering handsets.

CES 2013 unveiling?

It's thought that the ZTE P945 will be unveiled alongside the ZTE Grand S (which is probably the international variant of the already announced Nubia Z5) at CES 2013 next week.

In the image of the P945 you'll see China Mobile's logo on the back of the handset, with China expected to be the first region to get the handset sometime in the second quarter of this year.

As for the rest of the world, well we'll have to wait and see. TechRadar will be at ZTE's press conference at CES, so we'll be able to bring you the full story when it breaks.

From UnwiredView