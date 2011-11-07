Windows Phone hardware requirements relaxed

Microsoft has lessened its vice-like grip on the minimum hardware requirements for Windows Phone, no longer requiring manufacturers to include a camera on their handsets.

The primary camera and front-facing camera now fall under the heading of 'optional hardware', along with the compass and gyro.

No doubt the relaxation is down to Microsoft's partnership with Nokia, with the latter set to release lower-spec handsets in order to get Windows Phone into the pockets of the less tech-savvy and those with less cash to splash on a phone.

What else is new?

Still present and correct are the start, search and back buttons, the WVGA display, the capacitive multi-touch screen, Wi-Fi and cellular data, a minimum of 256MB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage, GPS and an accelerometer.

The first two Nokia Windows Phone handsets were released last month, the Nokia Lumia 800 and Nokia Lumia 710.

Although both the new Nokias feature rear-mounted cameras (8MP for the Lumia 800, 5MP for the Lumia 710), neither features a front-facing snapper for video calling and the like.

