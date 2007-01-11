CES 2007: Nokia launches N800 web tablet

Nokia has launched a new version of its mobile internet tablet at the Consumer Electronics Show ( CES ) in Las Vegas.

The N800 replaces the original N770 which made its debut in 2005. Nokia appears to have responded to criticism that the previous model was slow by beefing up the N800's processing power. The N800 also runs under the Linux operating system like its predecessor.

Nokia also says that it has improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance by delivering easier continuous connections. The device also now includes a full QWERTY touchscreen keyboard and has been redesigned to give it a slicker look.

To show off its new N800 Internet Tablet, Nokia has been running a variety of demos at CES. These include satellite navigation using GPS software from Navicore , calling and messaging, plus integration with RealNetwork 's Rhapsody digital music service.

Nokia has also teamed up with Skype to deliver mobile internet phone calls on the N800 which is expected to sell in Europe for 399 Euros (£267).