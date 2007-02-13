Viruses go mobile as threats multiply in 2006

The number of virus threats on mobile devices in 2006 was up by over 500 per cent since last year, says security company McAfee . The firm says that 83 per cent of mobile vendors have been struck by virus attacks in the last year.

"The research reveals that mobile operators are already feeling the impact of mobile threats on customer satisfaction and network performance," McAfee said in a statement.

Despite improved virus protection in the newest version of widely-used operating system Symbian, since the first mobile virus appeared in 2004, the number of different viruses, worms or other type of malware has reached 350.

The amount of viruses which infected more than 1,000 devices also more than doubled last year, so could there come a time when our mobile devices deserve third party virus protection? At the moment it looks like a distinct possibility.