Video: iPhone 5 - what you need to know

Our video of what you need to know about the iPhone 5

Every year the world goes crazy over the thought of a new mobile from Apple, and the iPhone 5 is no exception.

So to help you out, we've waded through the literally hundreds of published 'facts' about the iPhone 5, and picked out the specs, dates and features we think are most likely to appear on the new handset in our iPhone 5: what you need to know.

But if you're in a hurry and the idea of waiting a month to see the new phone brings you out in a cold sweat, then check out our video - all you need to know about the forthcoming iPhone 5 in 130 seconds.