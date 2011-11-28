Video: iPhone 4S vs Samsung Galaxy Nexus

The smartphone wars seem to grow in intensity every year - and more regularly it seems to be Samsung vs Apple battling it out for users' affections.

The Galaxy S2 has been top dog for a while now, but in association with Google, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Nexus, with a whopping (and impressively high-res) screen plus the latest version of Android.

But Apple hasn't rested on its laurels either - sure, the chassis has remained the same, but the iPhone 4S is a real step forward in terms of hardware for the Cupertino lot.

So if you're stuck between these two titans of the mobile world, check out our handy video to see if it helps shed any light on which phone is right for you: