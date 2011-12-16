Verizon buys Cox Communications, boosts 4G LTE network

Verizon Wireless has acquired the Advance Wireless Service spectrum licenses of fellow provider Cox Communications.

The network has paid Cox $315m for its 20-MHz AWS holdings, covering 28 million points of presence (POPs), as part of an an agreement, which will see the companies resell each other's services.

Verizon has been on an AWS spending spree in recent times as it seeks to avoid voice and data congestion for its smartphone customers.

Cox, which offers high speed internet, digital telephone and cable TV services has retained its 700-MHz band holdings and Cox Wireless customer accounts.

Stockpiling

Verizon's pick-up adds to its recent stockpiling of the 20-MHz AWS spectrum after it splashed out billion on puchasing licenses from the likes of TimeWarner, Comcast and Bright House.

As part of the deal, Cox customers will be able take advantage of Verizon's 4G LTE network and Verizon devices like the iPhone.

Verizon also has the option of re-selling Cox services.

Via: PC Mag