Tesco adds barcode scanner to iPhone app

Supermarket leviathan Tesco has announced that is updating its popular grocery app for iPhone to include a barcode reader – allowing people to add things to their online shopping list more simply.

The concept behind the barcode reader is that when the busy young professional discovers that they are down to their last tin of lima beans they can scan the label and add it to their online shopping basket.

"We're always looking for ways to make life easier for customers and for busy mums in particular," said CEO of Tesco.com Laura Wade-Gery.

Forgetful? Lazy?

"The barcode scanner will make online ordering much quicker for those that have an iPhone.

"Customers can simply scan the barcode of grocery products stocked by Tesco whilst on the go and add them into their online shopping basket.

"This is the perfect solution for iPhone lovers that are always forgetting to add items to their shopping list or haven't the time to even write one!"

The app is available for free from the App Store, although obviously you'll have to pay for any lima beans you order.