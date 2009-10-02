T-Mobile Pulse Android phone hits the shops

T-Mobile's pay-as-you-go offering has hit the shops today (well online at least), marking the first time a non-contract Android phone has gone on sale in the UK.

TechRadar were lucky enough to get hands-on with the T-Mobile Pulse at this year's IFA, and while it's never going to compete fully with the more expensive HTC Hero and the Samsung Galaxy, the Pulse is a more than competent handset.

Contract free

The phone (real name Huawei U8220) sports a 3.5-inch HVGA touchscreen, on-board memory of 2GB, a 3.2MP camera and GPS functionality.

Price-wise, you will have to pay £176.61 upfront for the handset – this includes £10 top-up) and £5 a month if you want access to the web.

If you really wanted to opt for a contract, then you will be able to pick the handset up for free then pay £20 a month (for 24 months) for your calls and what-not.

Got to www.t-mobile.co.uk for more details, or you can drop into your local T-Mobile store.