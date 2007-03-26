HTC enters UMPC market with Shift

Mobile phone maker HTC has announced its very first ultra-mobile PC (UMPC). Named Shift, it comes with Windows Vista and plenty of networking capabilities.

HTC - short for High Tech Computer - has not had any computers to its name until now. The company has instead focussed on more lower-end PDAs and mobile phones.

The HTC Shift runs on a VIA processor running at 1.2GHz and has a 30GB hard disk. It has 7-inch LCD widescreen with touch display, a Qwerty keyboard, a built-in camera, fingerprint reader, 3G, Bluetooth, as well as Wi-Fi support.

The Shift UMPC comes with Windows Vista with Aero activated. The question is how well the operating system will run on the somewhat limited powers of this computer. HTC hasn't yet said what the graphics are, either.

In fact, the company is being rather cagey with the whole thing, since there is also no information yet on if and when the HTC Shift will be coming to the UK, nor any pricing details.