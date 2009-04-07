Sky+ Remote Record app available for iPhone

Sky has introduced a Remote Record app, available from the Apple App Store, which lets iPhone users with a Sky+ or Sky+HD set-top box record their shows while on the go.

The application has been available to customers with smartphones for some time now – around three years – but it is a boon for iPhone users who regularly forget to record their favourite Sky shows.

"Sky continues to innovate with products and services which give customers more choice and control over the TV they love," said Stephen van Rooyen, Sky's Director of Product Management and Product Marketing, about the new application.

EPG access

The Remote Record service offers customer's complete access to Sky's seven-day Electronic Programme Guide (EPG).

Once downloaded from the App Store, users will have to register their information on Sky.com.

The only caveat of the service being that shows have to be sent to record at least 30 minutes before they start.