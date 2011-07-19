Sky Go app for iOS appears on App Store

The Sky Go app has finally made into onto the App Store, with Apple allowing the online and mobile TV app from one of the UK's biggest broadcasters to go through.

Sky Go is the service that brings together Sky Mobile TV and Sky Player into one service, allowing the streaming of live sports and movies for those with the right TV subscriptions.

Sky TV customers will now be able to watch the five Sky Sports channels, ESPN and Sky News on their iOS devices, including iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

Subs

There will also be access to a selection of Sky Movies channels, depending on the user's subscription package. More Sky channels are set to be added as the service grows.

Sky's recent acquisition of The Cloud public Wi-Fi service will soon be supporting Sky Go, but timings for that roll out are still to be decided.

The Sky Go app is now available for free by searching "Sky Go BSKYB" on the Apple App Store. If you want to see it in action, then you can check out the TechRadar Hands on: Sky Go review.