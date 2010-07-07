Silverlight shows up on Symbian handsets

Symbian phones might be getting hammered in the press a little bit at the moment, but that hasn't stopped companies developing for it, with Microsoft's Silverlight the next in line.

The new Silverlight 'experience' will be available for Symbian S60 5th edition handsets, although no word on whether this includes non-Nokia phones.

Now added to the Ovi Store, handsets like the Nokia X6 and 5800 XpressMusic are taking advantage of the next-gen tech, which will allow users to browse richer content on the web.

New level

In the post announcing the new development, the Symbian team behind the mobile addition of Silverlight said that this would allow a new level of functionality to supported to mobiles.

This means hardware-assisted playback of H.264 video, media streaming and web applications - like the one from Bing which works on the supported Symbian handsets.

Windows Phone 7 support for Silverlight is set to be included when the handsets launch later this year, so this Symbian launch is a good test for Microsoft's Silverlight team.

