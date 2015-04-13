Sharp shows off eye-watering 4K 5.5-inch smartphone display

The screen resolutions of flagship smartphones keep on rising, and it looks like 4K screens on our mobile devices could soon be a reality with Sharp creating a 5.5-inch 4K IGZO display.

This screen is the world's first 5.5-inch mobile display and packs a huge 2160 x 3840 resolution, giving it an incredibly high pixel density of 806ppi (pixels per inch).

For comparison, the iPhone 6 Plus's still impressive screen only has a pixel density of 401ppi. Although rumours of upcoming smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 have hinted that they'll come with 4K screens, Sharp's display will go into mass production in 2016.

While a 4K screen will come with plenty of benefits, including stunning image quality and sharpness, we'll need to see battery tech catch up if we want to power our ultra high definition smartphones for more than a few hours.

Via Phone Arena