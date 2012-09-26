Samsung updates Galaxy S3 and co. to block killer code

Samsung has confirmed that it's resolved any issues surrounding the "killer code" which threatened to wipe some of its handsets.

We reported yesterday that several Samsung handsets including the Galaxy S3,

Galaxy S2

and

Galaxy S Advance

were vulnerable to a potentially malicious line of code, which would force handsets running the TouchWiz overlay to factory reset – deleting all content from the phones.

The Korean firm has been quick to address this threat and has now issued the following statement: "We would like to assure our customers that the recent security issue concerning the Galaxy S III has already been resolved through a software update.

"We recommend all Galaxy S3 customers to download the latest software update, which can be done quickly and easily via the Over-The-Air (OTA) service."

Check for latest software

To check for a software update on your Samsung device, hit settings and scroll to the bottom of the list and select 'About device' and then 'Software update'.

If no updates are available then you'll already have the latest version installed on your handset, so will be nicely protected from any naughty code – phew.