Samsung's Project Valley might be a foldable, dual-screen revolution

Having already filed numerous patents regarding dual screen and foldable smartphones and tablets, it's clear that Samsung is interested in the technology. Now it looks like the company could be including at least some of the exciting tech in its Project Valley smartphone.

According to SamMobile, Project Valley is in very early stages of development, and due to its ambitious nature we'll probably not see the fruits of the project for some time – if at all.

Project Valley is a device that will come with two screens, which can be switched between using multiple gestures.

The suggestion that Project Valley could be a foldable device stems from Samsung's previous comments that it could release such a device by 2016. The device is also known as Project V – you may have noticed that the V looks a bit like a folding device.

It's a bit of a stretch, so take this with a pinch of salt, but Samsung has heavily implied that it is investing in the technology, so make sure to keep an eye on the sky, people.