Samsung Omnia W - Windows Phone 7.5 handset outed

Samsung has announced the arrival of the Samsung Omnia W, the company's first smartphone based on the Windows Phone 7.5 - or, to give it its fruitier title, Mango.

The device, which was leaked in a roadmap back in August, comes with a 3.7-inch Super AMOLED display and 1.4GHz processor.

The handset has front (VGA) and rear (5MP) cameras, 720p video recording and playback, Samsung Hub connectivity and Zune Player.

Other Samsung Omnia W specs include: Bluetooth, GPS, 8GB internal memory, 512MB RAM, access to Marketplace, Microsoft Office hub and Windows Live SkyDrive.

When it comes to the Samsung Omnia W price, the phone is on par with the likes of the HTC Radar, and will be available for around £350.

The Samsung Omnia W UK release date is pegged for October, so you don't have long to wait for the device.