Samsung music phone with everything on

Fancy a bit of “bliss within the palm of your own hand”? If you do, then Samsung suggests you snap up its latest specialist music phone, the SGH-F400.

The F400, a tri-band (900, 1,800 and 1,900MHz) GSM slider phone with 3.6Mbit/s HSDPA hits most of Europe towards the end of this month for around £150 with a contract.

Its selling point is sure to be the smattering of buzzword labels Samsung has applied to the device through partnerships with various audio companies.

Get the basics right first

Foremost among these will be Bang & Olufsen’s ICEpower technology, which is supposed to enhance the audio experience provided by those tinny MP3 files of yours and Shazam music recognition for awkward pub moments when you can’t tell Jack Johnson from a steaming pile of ordure (and who can?).

Then there’s Smart Bass (guess what that does) and the Digital Natural Sound engine 2.0 for one-touch equalizer settings. It’s all very well, but we recommend investing in decent headphones before getting too excited. And yes, it has a standard 3.5mm headphone socket.

On the phone front (remember that?), things look decent enough – a 3-megapixel camera, Bluetooth 2.0, a 1GB microSD card included and an FM radio. The screen’s a little skimpy at 2.2 inches, but we can’t have everything, eh?