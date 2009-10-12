Samsung launches Armani phone with Windows Mobile 6.5

Samsung has launched another phone in partnership with Giorgio Armani, the B7620.

Featuring a dual-hinge slide out keyboard, the phone is actually well spec'd device underneath the shiny exterior.

The phone itself is a glossy bronze colour, with the Giorgio Armani branding on the top, but that seems to be where the fashion stylings end.

The phone has an 800MHz processor, 8GB of onboard memory as well as the aforementioned QWERTY keyboard and is packing the new Windows Mobile 6.5 operating system.

An expensive fashion phone? No...

On top of that there's a 3.5-inch OLED touchscreen, a 5MP with geotagging thanks to the onboard GPS and expandable memory through microSD to 40GB of storage.

The bad news: it's going to cost a fair whack - around £700, so you better really want to have a phone with a fancy name on it if you're going to pick up the Samsung Armani B7620.

The new phone will be available in Italy, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Russia, China and the UAE, with a UK release date for 'the near future'.