Samsung Galaxy A7 revealed in new pics - haven't we seen this before?

Mobile phones  

An update to last year's apology for the S5

Galaxy A7

It looks like Samsung's about to release another crucial new phone in its war against Apple - the sort-of mid-range Galaxy A7.

Chinese regulator TENAA, which must certify all phones before they go on sale over there, has shown official photos of the phone - which looks remarkably similar to last year's model.

Android Authority reports that the new device, codenamed SM-7100, will have a 5.5 inch 1080p SAMOLED display, 16GB of storage, and will be powered by an octa-core 1.7GHz Snapdragon 615 processor with 3GB of RAM.

Why should I care?

This is all remarkably close to the 2015 version of the phone, thanks to having a very similar-looking frame and spec list.

The 2016 iteration is also set to have a 13MP camera on the rear and 5MP on the front - again, the same as last year. There will also be NFC support (and 4G, obviously). The dimensions are 151.5x73.95x6.95mm and weighs 155g.

Photos been posted by TENAA show a device which looks rather similar to last year's model - and maintaining the smart, metal unibody exterior, arguably a reaction to the criticism Samsung received for a very plastic flagship Galaxy S5.

This is an important phone to Samsung - with the Galaxy S6 Mini oddly MIA, if / when Apple launches the iPhone 6C, Samsung will need to have a decent alternative in the market.

Given that the 2015 iteration was announced back in January and released in February, we would expect this new version to follow a similar pattern - so we can probably expect Samsung to say something official about the device at the CES show in Las Vegas in January, or show it at MWC 2016.

Source: TENAA
Image source: TENAA

