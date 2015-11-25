Samsung Galaxy A7 revealed in new pics - haven't we seen this before?

It looks like Samsung's about to release another crucial new phone in its war against Apple - the sort-of mid-range Galaxy A7.

Chinese regulator TENAA, which must certify all phones before they go on sale over there, has shown official photos of the phone - which looks remarkably similar to last year's model.

Android Authority reports that the new device, codenamed SM-7100, will have a 5.5 inch 1080p SAMOLED display, 16GB of storage, and will be powered by an octa-core 1.7GHz Snapdragon 615 processor with 3GB of RAM.

Why should I care?

This is all remarkably close to the 2015 version of the phone, thanks to having a very similar-looking frame and spec list.

The 2016 iteration is also set to have a 13MP camera on the rear and 5MP on the front - again, the same as last year. There will also be NFC support (and 4G, obviously). The dimensions are 151.5x73.95x6.95mm and weighs 155g.

Photos been posted by TENAA show a device which looks rather similar to last year's model - and maintaining the smart, metal unibody exterior, arguably a reaction to the criticism Samsung received for a very plastic flagship Galaxy S5.

This is an important phone to Samsung - with the Galaxy S6 Mini oddly MIA, if / when Apple launches the iPhone 6C, Samsung will need to have a decent alternative in the market.

Given that the 2015 iteration was announced back in January and released in February, we would expect this new version to follow a similar pattern - so we can probably expect Samsung to say something official about the device at the CES show in Las Vegas in January, or show it at MWC 2016.

Source: TENAA

Image source: TENAA