Samsung Galaxy S3, Note and Nexus all get Sky Go

Sky has rolled out Sky Go for three more key handsets, with the Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy Nexus and Samsung Galaxy Note all getting the TV service.

Sky Go has proven to be a big hit among Sky subscribers, but the rollout on Android has been relatively slow.

However, the service's move onto three of the UK's most important phones is an key one, taking the total number of Android handsets to get Sky Go to 11.

Next stop twelve

"Now available across eleven handsets Sky Go allows customers to watch channels and a range of on demand shows and movies in line with their subscription, while on the move in the UK and Ireland, through either a 3G or WiFi connection," said Sky.

The list is, HTC Desire, HTC Desire S, HTC Desire HD, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC Sensation XE, Samsung Galaxy S, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy Note, Samsung Galaxy Nexus.

"Sky Go is available on, HTC Sensation, HTC Sensation XE, Samsung Galaxy X2, Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Nexus using the ICS operating system," adds Sky.