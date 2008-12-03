Porsche Designs launches P'9522 mobile

Steve Jobs isn't the only techie carving gadgets from a solid block of aluminium. Hot on the heels of the new MacBooks comes Porsche Design's aluminium unibody P'9522.

However, this apparently represents "the timeless and authentic design philosophy of the brand" rather than an attempt to cash in on Apple's halo effect.

The swish new mobile boasts a single sheet of scratchproof glass, a touch-sensitive 2.8 OLED display (sadly not multi-touch) and Wi-Fi.

Finger-printing good

Slightly tarnishing Porsche's reputation for speed, users will have to put up with quad-band GSM instead of a 3G connection, although they can at least get dialling in a flash thanks to a not-entirely-necessary built-in fingerprint reader.

Multimedia is well served, with an autofocus camera and flash on board, capable of capturing 5MP stills and video.

There's also an MP3 player (bets on comedy 'engine noise' ringtones anyone?) and a GPS receiver to keep you on the straight and narrow.

Porsche Design promises the phone will be available in time to console the recently-fired merchant banker in your life for Christmas, at a SIM-free price that should be around 600 Euros (£515).