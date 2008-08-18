Turn your iPhone into an iTelescope

Brando launches a new iPhone zoom lens add-on this week, for eager amateur spies, stalkers or those wishing to turn their sleek Apple Jesus-phone into something resembling a toy for idiots.

"Somebody will want this, somewhere," seems to be Brando's marketing maxim and, should you be that person, then you will no doubt be excited at the possibilities that a 6x 'Telescope' brings you and your iPhone.

Carry On iPhone

Brando describes the new iPhone add-on in rather amusing broken English as follows:

"The new design to run of rays can effectively avoid the contortion of image, and makes the super wide angle, the larger luminous flux, the higher visual acuteness, good for color reduction, which makes the high quality of photography."

If you really need one, for 'Carry On' purposes or just for a laugh in the pub, then you're only blowing a mere $19 on it ie around the cost of three pints of strong lager!

For more see Brando.com.hk