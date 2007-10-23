Samsung G800: first 5MP, 3x zoom cameraphone

Samsung has officially unveiled what it claims to be the world's first 5-megapixel cameraphone with 3x optical zoom.

The Samsung G800 camera phone looks like a normal digital camera from the back, complete with a sliding lens cover. There's also a Xenon flash, settings for panorama shots, multi shots and macro shots, digital image stabilisation, red-eye reduction and face recognition capability.

The loveliness continues with video editing functions plus blogging and video sharing functionality to upload images and videos. Some people say that the mobile phone will eventually kill off the PC. The G800 is another small step in that direction.

Measuring 101 x 51 x 19mm, the Samsung G800 also packs 3G/HSDPA connectivity, USB 2.0, Bluetooth and a 2.4-inch screen. The combo microSD/microSDHC flash memory slot should enable users to add a whopping 4-8GB of memory.

The Samsung G800 will be available from November. No UK pricing details were revealed.

Samsung G800 specifications: