Phablet speed test: it's the iPhone 6S Plus vs the rest

Phablets may be bigger than the rest of the phone market, but it doesn't necessarily mean they're better than everything else. We've taken the biggest phablets out there and put them through our speed test.

Our phone selection includes the iPhone 6S Plus, Nexus 6P, Microsoft Lumia 950 XL, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Sony Xperia Z5 Premium.

The test includes booting up the phones followed by running through 10 apps that mirror real life. We do two laps of those apps including Netflix, Asphalt 8, Instagram and Spotify.

Who will win?

We don't want to spoil the full results for you – but the iPhone 6S Plus wins boots the quickest with the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ in second.

That's then followed by the Nexus 6P and the Microsoft Lumia 950 XL at the same time. Sadly the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium is in last place.

To find out which phone was fastest and whether it's powerful enough for you, watch our speed test video below.