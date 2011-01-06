Parrot launches Android-powered car stereo

Parrot has launched an innovative Android-powered car stereo at CES 2011 in Las Vegas this week, called the Asteroid.

Parrot's Asteroid in-dash head unit is powered by Google Android, which means drivers will be able to download useful apps, music, traffic updates and make use of safe voice control along with various location-based services – all from their humble car stereo.

Parrot describes the Asteroid as "a car receiver combining advanced hands-free telephony, connectivity to web services, access to innovative applications and multi-source music listening."

Spotify in the car

Android-toting drivers will be able to make use of streaming music services such as Spotify and internet radio apps from the likes of Pure and others while on the go.

Alongside that, there's already plenty of decent navigation and driving assistance apps for Android users to choose from, to help them avoid traffic jams, find a nearby car park and so on.

The Asteroid has three USB ports and a built-in Parrot Maps app to locates your car and tell you about businesses in your locality.

The voice-recognition features will also be welcomed by safety campaigners, because it will mean that drivers will be able to make calls and control their in-car entertainment without taking their eyes off the road at any point.

Parrot is still to confirm UK pricing for the Asteroid, which should arrive in British stores at some point later in the first quarter of 2011.