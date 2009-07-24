Palm brings back iTunes syncing for Pre

Palm has released the latest update for its webOS platform for the Pre, and has managed to bring back in compatibility with iTunes.

Apple blocked the ability to sync the Pre with its music software last week, but in the 1.1.0 release Palm says it "resolves an issue preventing media sync from working with latest version of iTunes (8.2.1)".

News of the block actually caused shares in Palm to fall, so the latest update will be a welcome relief.

Minor tweaks

Other changes are more minor – nicer notification sounds, better fonts used in the web browser and the ability to email memos (Palm certainly knows what's crucial).

Animations have also been slightly tweaked to make the overall experience look a bit nicer, and another fairly useful change is improved Gmail handling, with more efficient and correct folder management.

Given Apple and Palm's chequered history when it comes to similarities between the companies (who can forget the multi-touch patent war we all hoped was brewing) it seems likely Apple will want to bite back and re-bar the Pre from iTunes once more.

