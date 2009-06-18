Oxford dictionaries come to the iPhone

Techies looking for Oxford University Press reference books can now read 11 of them on their iPhones.

The titles, which include the Oxford Dictionaries of Computing, Politics, Medicine plus Business and Management, also give users the ability to email entries to colleagues, and are fully searchable.

"This is the first time such a complete range of specialist Reference Dictionaries have been available on a mobile handset," said Steve Tagger from developers White Park Bay Software. "These provide comprehensive coverage of their subjects and are all fully revised and up-to-date to reflect the latest print Editions."

Each dictionary is available for £8.99 from the Apps store.