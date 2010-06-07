Orange joins the UK iPhone 4 party

Orange has done something nobody (well, for nobody read everybody) expected and announced it will be ranging the iPhone 4.

It's hardly a shock of the century to realise that the bright network will also be stocking the new iPhone 4, but at least the UK can go to bed tonight knowing it has all three network options intact.

All in good time

Orange says: "Orange UK will launch iPhone 4 on June 24th. Further information on pre-registration, pricing and tariff plans will be revealed in due course."

Orange tells us it will be revealing all about pricing closer the launch date, but will be releasing a pre-registration page for orders in the near future, likely from 8 June.

