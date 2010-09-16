Orange delays HTC Desire Android 2.2 update again

The HTC Desire Android 2.2 update still delayed on Orange

Orange has announced another delay to its Android 2.2 HTC Desire upgrade.

Previously the date was set for 'mid-September', with users of O2 and Vodafone HTC Desires already having their new Android 2.2 firmware.

But now Orange has confirmed via Twitter that the update will be delayed, but not by too long:

"Orange Desire fans – bit of an update on Froyo for you…

"HTC told us they've had issues with the update, but these are now resolved. So we're just waiting for them to give final partner approval.

"Apols for the delay guys. We've been told to expect it shortly – think days rather than weeks!"

And in what could be a dig at Vodafone following the 360 services debacle ahead it of its Android 2.2 update for the Desire, Orange added:

"Just to point out, the delay is not related to an Orange services on the device..."

Via Orange official Twitter feed