Oppo N3 leak shows off another rotating camera

Leaked press images of the recently-announced Oppo N3 show the company's rotating camera feature is still going strong.

The selfie-friendly device was first revealed last week via the Chinese company's Facebook page, and these new images show the design in its entirety.

A rotating cylindrical camera means both regular photos and selfies are possible with the device's main camera - rumoured to include a dual LED flash.

The remaining details, such as screen resolution, processor or even what kind of sensor the N3 will be packing haven't surfaced yet. Stay tuned, we'll keep you updated.

It's done this before, on the Oppo N1

From: GSMArena