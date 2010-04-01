Ofcom slashes UK mobile phone charges

Callers to UK mobile phones will see significantly cheaper bills from 2011 says telecoms regulator Ofcom.

Ofcom has called for operators to cut the cost they charge for connecting a call from another network or landline down from 4.3 pence per minute to 0.5p - by 2015.

Easier to switch

Ofcom also wants to make it easier and quicker for customers to switch between mobile phone providers – wanting the process to take one working day by next year, as opposed to two.

Mobile operators will be required to issue users with the PAC code for them to keep their existing mobile number by text within two hours, instead of making the customer wait days to receive a letter with the details.

Ofcom says the latest moves will mean cheaper calls to mobiles for the more than 32 million households and firms in the UK with a landline.

Via BBC