O2 launches compact smartphone

The Xda Graphite has a normal mobile design, but underneath hides a slew of smartphone features

O2 today announced the launch of a new handset, the Xda Graphite , which packs smartphone features into a regular mobile design.

Running Windows Mobile 5 , the tri-band Xda Graphite features Microsoft Word, Media Player 10 and Excel. And with 3G and WLAN connectivity, there's aslo support for Microsoft's Instant Messenger plus

direct push-email and video calls.

The Graphite also comes with a 2-megapixel camera and a 2.2-inch, 65,000-colour QVGA touchscreen. Its onboard 64MB memory is complimented by a Micro-SD card slot for up to an additional 2GB, while the phone has a mini USB connector for recharging or connecting it to a PC.

In terms of battery life, it has an average 150 hours standby and up to 4 hours talk time. The O2 Xda Graphite is available now from all O2 retailers; prices vary depending on contract.