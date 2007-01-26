O2 forks out £10.5 million in staff bonuses

The 'Thanks a Million Programme' will be continued in 2007

O2 staff are to receive a £1,000 cash bonus each, after adding an additional one million customers in 2006. Employees were promised the bonus last year if they hit the growth target set under the company's 'Thanks a Million Programme'.

The target was successfully reached in October, three months ahead of schedule. With over 17 million customers, O2 is the largest operator in the UK.

"This is the result of great effort and dedication from every single person who works for O2," said Matthew Key, chief executive of 02 UK. "Our people are at the heart of our enterprise, and true customer loyalty can only be achieved by an engaged and motivated workforce putting out customers' needs first."

The 'Thanks a Million Programme' will be continued in 2007. If O2 is "No.1 for customer satisfaction" in the UK by the end of the year, employees will receive another bonus of £1,000 (before tax) in 2008.