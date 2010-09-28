O2 begins HTC Desire Android 2.2 update… again

O2 has announced that it has begun rolling out its HTC Desire Android 2.2 update for a second time, after the first effort was marred with "potential freezing issues".

A number of TechRadar's readers emailed in to say that they had received the update, so we contacted O2 who explained that it had indeed started the update process all over again.

FroYo is a go go

The original Android 2.2 (FroYo) update began early in September, so it has taken O2 a good few weeks to iron out the problems it was having.

The HTC Desire Android 2.2 update will bring a number of new features to O2 customers, including HD video recording and improved speeds.

It is an OTA (over the air) update so it is probably best to wait until you are in a Wi-Fi hotspot before you begin it.

The news comes after Orange announced it had delayed its HTC Desire Android 2.2 update, due to some unforeseen problems, but these were rectified a week later.