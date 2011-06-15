Nokia to close UK online shop

Nokia is closing its British online store by the end of June 2011, following similar closures in other European countries.

The Nokia affiliate team broke the news in an email to its affiliate network, stating that no payments will be made to partners after 30 June.

"This message is to inform you that Nokia is closing their affiliate programme… in keeping with a strategic business decision to close down the Nokia UK online shop," the email reads.

Nok nok noking on heaven's door (some more)

Nokia UK told TechRadar: "We are planning to close the current UK online store to simplify our channel structure and focus our resources on our key trade customers."

But Nokia Spain told it like it was when its online store closed last month: "Prices are too subsidised by the carriers and sales were low, so they will keep providing support."

With networks offering deals that can nab customers a "free" phone as well as freebies like games consoles and TVs, it's easy to see why direct handset sales from Nokia at full market price would be fairly low.

Rest assured, you'll still be able to buy Nokia phones from other retailers and networks – for now, at least.

Via Omio