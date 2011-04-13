Nokia Ovi Store hits 5 million daily download mark

Nokia has announced today that its Ovi Store is now receiving 5 million app downloads a day.

The store, which was launched in 2008, has seen decent growth in the last year, with Nokia saying it is now eight times bigger than it was in 2010.

Nokia also hinted that things like in-app payments are currently in beta stage, as is in-app advertising.

Ovi the moon

"In about a year, Nokia's Ovi Store has gone from approximately one million downloads per day to up to five million downloads per day today, and the velocity appears to be increasing, fueled largely by Series 40 and new Symbian devices," explained Josh Martin, senior analyst, Strategy Analytics.

"At this new rate, that's nearly 2 billion annualised downloads and with the company's new direction, app developers can surely capitalise on this growth today and in the future with the estimated approximately 150 million Symbian devices that Nokia expects to deliver."

Given that Symbian has been given a bit of a hammering of late, it's nice to see some good news come from the Nokia camp.

Via Nokia Conversations