Nokia Nseries to get Skype integration

Nokia has just made its Nseries handset range that little bit more desirable, with the announcement of a partnership with Skype.

The link-up means that those with a Nseries handset will be able to make free Skype-to-Skype voice calls.

Free calls? In these penny pinching times, that sounds great to us.

To make things easy for the phone user, Skype will be accessable via your phone's address book. Simply choose whether to phone them on landline, mobile or on Skype.

The first Nokia handset to officially get Skype will be the N97.

Enabling the world's conversations

Scott Durchslag, Skype's Chief Operating Officer, said about the partnership: "Making Skype available everywhere through mobile devices is essential to fulfilling our vision of 'enabling the world's conversations'.

Jose-Luis Martinez, Vice President, Nokia Nseries, reiterated Skype's excitement at the link-up, saying: "With more than 400 million Skype users worldwide, the integration of Skype on Nokia Nseries mobile computers is a significant step in bringing converged Internet experiences from the desktop to the world's most advanced mobile computer."