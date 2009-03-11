Nokia 5330 aims to make music social

In the middle of Nokia's Comes with Music release-a-thon, the 5330 XpressMusic offers users the chance to integrate music and social networking in a slider handset.

The handset, like the Nokia 5730 XpressMusic, has dedicated touch-sensitive music keys on the side of the device, with a 3.5mm headphone jack offering to complement the Comes with Music service.

There's also easy access to Facebook, MySpace and Ovi, Nokia's online content portal.

There's a 2GB microSD card bundled in the box, although support up to 16GB is available if you want to shell out for more storage.

Customisable lighting

The phone, which will cost around £150 when released in Q3 of this year, is clearly focused on the stylish music listener (whoever that person may be... perhaps they study Fashion at university) with customisable lighting effects around the keys and screen, and an 'edgy' clean cut top to the handset.

It also features aGPS for when you get lost and a 2.4-inch QVGA screen with up to 16 million colours. It only runs the S40 system however, although for a feature phone it's perfectly well-equipped.

It also runs 3G... but just normal 3G, not the whizz-bang fast 3.5G that can download at up to 7.2mbps, so we assume there won't be the option to download music over the air on this device.

There's also a 3.2MP camera on the back with LED flash, so when you're out and about (for instance, at the student fashion show) you can take snaps to share with your friends.