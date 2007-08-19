New Nokia N-Gage gets games boost

Nokia's N-Gage platform is being relaunched as a mobile gaming platform for multiple Nokia S60 handsets

Nokia's new N-Gage gaming platform for smartphones has been given a boost with another mobile games company, I-play, coming onboard.

I-play is to deliver a lineup of casual games for the new Nokia N-Gage platform, which is due to be launched in the autumn. The first two N-Gage titles from I-Play, the official FIA WRC licensed World Rally Championship game and Super Mah Jong, will arrive in 2008.

I-play's portfolio for the N-Gage platform will include mass market casual games - described by Nokia as "one-thumb" games - that are easy to play but difficult to master.

The revamped Nokia N-Gage platform will deliver more sophisticated single and multi-player gaming for owners of a new generation of Nokia Symbian S60 smartphones, rather than only for dedicated N-Gage gaming devices - which Nokia's original unsuccessful N-Gage platform was based upon.

The first Nokia N-Gage enabled devices and games lineup are expected to be announced shortly.