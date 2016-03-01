New iOS 9.3 beta brings us one step closer to the iPhone and iPad update

Apple's iOS 9.3 beta 5 update is now available to everyone, whether you're a paying developer or just beta testing the newest version of the operating system for free.

This simultaneous release is good news for the final version of the iPhone and iPad software, anticipated next month. We're finally seeing it a little more polished and a little more stable.

Apple's blue screen-tinting Night Shift mode is once again the major focus of the iOS 9.3 beta, with a tweaked icon and an easier toggle implementation in the Control Center menu overlay.

Some Apple Pencil functionality, lost in a previous beta, has also be resorted, reports 9to5Mac. Your iPad Pro and its eraser-absent stylus are less amateurish again.

How to download iOS 9.3 beta 5 today

You can install the 159MB iOS 9.3 beta 5 update by following our how to download iOS 9.3 directions. It's worth the few minutes of trouble solely for its sleep-aiding Night Shift mode.

Everyone else who isn't adventurous enough to test Apple's unfinished software will have to wait for the final version. That's something we expect at the company's next launch event.

iOS 9.3 may be paired with the debut of an 4-inch iPhone SE and iPad Air 3, which, more and more, is sounding like an iPad Pro that's rumored to have a normal-sized 9.7-inch display.