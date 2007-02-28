Orange unveils Wi-Fi smartphone

Continuing with its new smart phone range, today Orange announced the latest member of its family - the SPV M700.

Specifications-wise, it's a 3G phone with EDGE, UMTS and Wi-Fi compatibility. The SPV M700 supports push email and comes with 7-day satellite navigation trial. Orange will let you upgrade this to a lifetime licence for £95.

The screen resolution sits at a respectable 240 x 320 pixels with 65,000 colour display, supported by a 2-megapixel digital still camera. It can take mini SD memory cards to expand its 128MB of internal memory, and is capable of receiving video calls.

The SPV M700 uses Microsoft's Windows Mobile 5 operating system and comes packed with mobile versions of office apps Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint. There's no news on whether or not the phone can be upgraded to Windows Mobile 6 , which was launched at the 3GSM World Congress two weeks ago.

Available in black and white, the SPV M700 is available from Orange's high street and online stores. It's available free on contracts costing over £35 per month.