Free mobile VoIP calls for Windows Mobile

Windows Mobile device owners can now download and use fring's mobile VoIP service on their handsets for free phone calls and messaging.

Fring has introduced a version of its downloadable mobile VoIP application for Windows Mobile 5.0 and 6.0 operating systems. It was previously available only for Nokia Symbian S60 mobiles but now works on around 300 Windows Mobile devices.

The fring mobile VoIP service works by enabling users to make direct VoIP calls from their mobiles, using 3G, GPRS or Wi-Fi technology. The fring service also enables multiple instant messaging services to be used. It has real-time presence indication so you can see which contact is available at any time, and what type of network other active fring users are on. Fring supports Skype , Google Talk , MSN Messenger and twitter , plus hundred of SIP providers.

Calls to other fring mobile users and messaging are free. Although mobile phone users making calls or messaging via 3G or GPRS rather than Wi-Fi will be charged by their operators for data used. Users should check their operator's data charges; a flat rate data bundle may be a good idea for heavy mobile users.