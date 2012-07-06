Motorola announces new Defy Pro

Motorola is returning to its QWERTY-equipped Pro smartphones with the newly announced Defy Pro.

The Defy Pro takes last year's Defy+ and makes it more business friendly by outfitting it with a full QWERTY keyboard.

Motorola is also making the phone "lifeproof" claiming it to be dust-proof, water resitant, and scratch resistant thanks to a Gorilla Glass screen.

Speaking of the screen, the 2.7-inch display is a little cramped due to the inclusion of a keyboard, but it is still a touch screen for easy navigation and app support.

Built for business, and Brazil

Keeping business users in mind, Motorola is preloading the phones with the Quickoffice app and MotoPrint for document editing and printing on the go.

The Defy Pro also comes equipped with a rear 5-megapixel camera as well as a micro USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 2GB of memory that can be expanded through a microSD card slot.

Motorola has so far only announced the Defy Pro for Brazil, releasing on July 15, with no confirmation in sight for other regions.

That doesn't mean we won't see our own version of the Defy Pro later on though, and with RIM's recent troubles the Defy Pro could become a capable entry-level Blackberry alternative.