Motorola outs 6-inch Moto X Pro, but it's limited to one country

With Motorola's acquisition by Lenovo complete, the phone maker is poised to re-enter China with a trio of devices.

And one of those devices, the Moto X Pro, is brand new - sort of.

The Moto X Pro comes with "the latest Android" - Android 5.0 Lollipop - and its quad HD display measures in at a very large 6 inches, Motorola revealed in a blog post.

The new Motorola phablet also boasts a 12megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, front-facing stereo speakers, a 3220mAh battery that powers the phone for up to 24 hours, and a 2.7GHz Snapdragon 805 chip. Yes, it's essentially the Nexus 6.

The Moto X Pro and Moto G will arrive in China after the country's Spring Festival at the end of February, while the Moto X will be available there in early February.