More than 1 billion people are using Facebook on mobile every month

We knew a lot of people were accessing Facebook through a mobile device, but now the social network has a fresh figure feather to stick in its cap.

Slipped in its Q1 2014 quarterly earnings, Facebook revealed the not-so-humble number of 1.01 billion monthly active users as of March 31, a 34% increase from this time last year.

The figure is (relatively) just shy of the 1.28 billion monthly active users hopping on Facebook the old fashioned way. That figure, by the way, is a 15% increase year-over-year.

Keep on mobile

Facebook as made a huge push to become a mobile first company, and its efforts are clearly paying off. The company is expected to reveal a new mobile ad network during its F8 developer conference next week, and it's there we'll likely hear much more about Facebook's plans for phones and tablets.

Don't expect Facebook to let up on the sector anytime soon; 59% of Facebook's ad revenue comes from mobile, an increase of 29% from the first quarter last year.

Speaking of ads, Facebook saw an 82% jump in revenue on that front, so ads won't diminish either.