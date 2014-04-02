Monster Windows Phone handset spotted with 2K display and impressive power

A smartphone with the very latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor, Andreno 420 GPU and Quad HD display may sound like the next big Android handset - but apparently this device is running Windows Phone.

According to be bennchmark test on GFXBench we could be in for a Windows Phone treat after a handset sporting these credentials showed up.

Going by the moniker Qualcomm LiQUID, the handset apparently boasts a 1440 x 2560 resolution which would see it trump the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8.

Can I get a reference?

This is likely a reference device being used by Qualcomm to test out its new Snapdragon 805 chip on Windows Phone, so while this particular model may never see the light of day it bodes well for future devices.

We're hoping that Microsoft will give us an insight into the future of its mobile platform and Windows Phone 8.1 during its Build conference this week. TechRadar will be reporting live from Build, so stay tuned for all the latest from the show.

Via PhoneArena