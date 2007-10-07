The iPhone queue that never was

This morning we came across reports saying that people had already started queuing up outside the Apple Store in London's Regent Street ahead of the launch of the Apple iPhone.

The Apple iPhone isn't due to launch until Friday 9 November, so we thought it was a tad suspicious that anyone would brave the dropping temperatures and unpredictable autumn weather to queue for more than a month to get their hands on an Apple iPhone.

Turns out we were right. Even though the Regent Street Apple Store was as busy as ever this lunchtime, there was no sign of tents, sleeping bags, fold-out chairs or other queuing essentials. We'll probably have to wait another three weeks or so for the first queuers to turn up.